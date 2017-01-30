Police ID 21-year-old man shot, killed in Salem

Detectives with the Salem Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the northeast part of the city Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 1300 block of Lancaster Drive NE around 10:45 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw someone firing at a light-colored jeep before both the vehicle and suspected shooter left the area.

While officers were investigating the scene, a vehicle arrived at the Salem Health emergency room with two occupants who had been shot. Detectives said that one of the two, an adult man, died at the hospital while the other person was treated for gunshot wounds.

The man who died was identified Wednesday as 21-year-old Jorge R. Miranda of Salem.

The case remains under investigation and no other details were released.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this case please call Detective Jamie Vasas with the Salem Police Department at 503-540-2352.

