Police ID 21-year-old man shot, killed in Salem

A man visiting Portland from Canada allegedly bit a 14-year-old girl’s breast at this week’s Green Day concert, court documents state.More >
The Whitewater Fire in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area has grown to 4,800 acres with no containment.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >
William DeWayne Peek, 27, of Vancouver, was arrested Thursday on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Cody O'Brien at Arnold Park in Vancouver.More >
A Cleveland Heights restaurant helped fulfill a dying woman's wish: one more mocha milkshake.More >
Smoke from wildfires in Canada are blanketing the skies over the Portland metro, and state air monitors consider it unhealthy enough that some local activities have been canceled to keep people safe.More >
The smoky haze in Portland kept many people indoors Tuesday as the Department of Environment Quality warned the air quality was at unhealthy levels for everyone.More >
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody by police Friday morning after allegedly trying to flood the basements of home in Ladd’s Addition.More >
