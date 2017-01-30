Portland police chief: 'We do not enforce federal immigration laws'

The Portland Police Chief sent an email to officers Monday encouraging them to be a "source of reassurance to the community" regarding President Donald Trump's executive order on immigrants.

Chief Mike Marshman, surrounded by representatives of Portland's immigrant community, said Monday the Portland Police Bureau's job is to enforce Oregon law and Oregon law prohibits officers from enforcing immigration laws.

"We are not an extension of Immigration and Customs Enforcement," Marshman said.

Marshman referred to Oregon Revised Statute 181A.820, which states, "No law enforcement agency of the State of Oregon or of any political subdivision of the state shall use agency moneys, equipment or personnel for the purpose of detecting or apprehending persons whose only violation of law is that they are persons of foreign citizenship present in the United States in violation of federal immigration law."

Marshman said Trump's executive orders have led to "fear and uncertainty" and he understands people see police as a source of that fear.

"To see us as a source of fear is wrong. I understand it's wrong and we need to change it," he said.

Portland Police Chief Marshman speaking to ease fears of some local immigrants, "We do not enforce federal immigration laws". pic.twitter.com/ERlSchjigK — Jamie Wilson (@JWilsonreporter) January 30, 2017

Marshman advised officers to reach out to people and answers questions and provide clarity on their role with regard to immigration enforcement. He also said officers would be visible at mosques, Islamic schools and community centers.

Portland Police Increasing Outreach to Address Safety Concerns in Immigrant and Refugee Co… https://t.co/0292sxNIe9 pic.twitter.com/9jQg7sPP9t — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 30, 2017

He said his email was sent to all officers and will be read at all bureau roll calls Monday. Marshman also said all Multnomah County law enforcement agencies are in agreement with regard to immigration enforcement.

Speakers representing Portland's immigrant community spoke during Monday's gathering and said fear is running high, but people were asked to stand together, reject hate and encourage lawmakers to work toward solutions, not just further their own political agendas.

Trump's executive order suspended all immigration for citizens of seven predominately Muslim nations for 90 days. The president denied his order was to blame for airport chaos at airports across the country over the weekend.

