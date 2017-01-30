High-speed chase topping 120 mph ends with crash, arrest in Gladstone area

A high-speed police chase that topped 120 mph ended with a crash and an arrest in the Gladstone area, according to deputies.

The incident began at Highway 99W and Southwest Hall Boulevard in the Tigard area at 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Deputies said they attempted to stop a car, but the driver kept going. A chase ensued that went onto Highway 217, Interstate 5 and Interstate 205.

Washington County deputies ended the chase due to excessive speeds of 120-130 mph.

Clackamas County deputies located the car a short time later and again attempted to stop the driver.

The chase ended when the driver crashed near 82nd Drive off I-205 in the Gladstone area.

The car was reported stolen out of Portland, according to deputies. A passenger was injured in the crash, but injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver, Donald Woodrow Crapser III, 34, was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, attempt to elude police in a vehicle and on foot and third-degree assault.

Crapser was also detained for a probation violation on previous possession of methamphetamine charges.

He was booked into the Washington County Jail. A jail booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.