Deputies searching for missing fisherman near Blue Creek, Cowlitz River

Deputies are searching for a missing fisherman whose chair and fishing poles were located along the Cowlitz River.

Prathana Nammavong, 43, of Des Moines, Washington, last talked to his friends Friday morning on the phone.

His vehicle was located in the parking lot of the Blue Creek boat launch Saturday by two friends who came to go fishing with him that morning.

The friends found his chair and fishing poles about 1/4 mile down the Cowlitz River, near the confluence of Blue Creek with the river.

The friends searched the area for five hours before contacting law enforcement at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said Nammavong regularly fishes on the Cowlitz River near Blue Creek on the weekends, starting Friday and going through Sunday.

Attempts to locate him using watercraft and K-9 teams were unsuccessful over the weekend, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information or who has had contact with Nammavong is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9886 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

