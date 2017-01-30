Police: Passenger in pickup arrested for displaying replica gun near downtown rally

A Battle Ground man was arrested for displaying what turned out to be a replica gun from the window of a pickup passing a peaceful rally in downtown Portland, according to police.

Witnesses flagged down officers at Terry Schrunk Plaza at 12:28 p.m. Monday to report a passenger in a truck displaying a handgun as he passed the "No Ban, No Wall" rally in the park.

Officers located the pickup circling the area and conducted a high-risk traffic stop at Southwest 4th Avenue and Salmon Street.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody. Witnesses said the truck had an American flag on the back, as well as one supporting President Donald Trump.

Inside the truck, officers said they located the gun, which turned out to be a BB gun. Officers also located an unloaded AR-15-style rifle that belonged to the driver, according to police.

There were no reports that the driver displayed the rifle during this incident.

The driver was released without charges, "however, the rifle was taken for safekeeping," according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.

Police said the driver will be allowed to retrieve the rifle at a later time.

The passenger, 20-year-old Sergey E. Antonov of Battle Ground, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of second-degree disorderly conduct. A no complaint order was issued on the charge Tuesday, meaning it has been dropped for the time being.

