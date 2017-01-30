Bomb threat hoax leads to evacuation of Walmart store in Newport

A bomb threat hoax led to the evacuation of the Walmart store in Newport.

Officers responded to the store on the 100 block of Northwest 25th Street at 8:45 p.m. Friday.

Store security reported receiving a phone call from someone stating there were bombs hidden in the building that were set to detonate at 9 p.m.

Everyone in the building was evacuated to the far south entrance of the parking lot and all entrances were blocked by police to prevent anyone else from coming onto the property.

By 9:10 p.m., there were no explosions and officers entered the store to conduct a search of the building.

After an extensive search, no destructive devices were located. The store reopened at 9:30 p.m.

The caller identified himself, but the name was determined to be fake after a search of law enforcement databases and records.

The store was not able to obtain the caller's number.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Hayden Randall at 541-574-3348. The Newport tip line is 541-574-5455 or text a tip to 541-270-1856.

