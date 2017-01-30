Dayton woman killed in two-vehicle crash on SR-18

Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed a Dayton woman Sunday morning.

OSP responded to the crash at 8 a.m. on State Route 18 at milepost 50.5 in Yamhill County.

According to OSP, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Madelyn A. West of Beaverton, was traveling east on SR-18 when the vehicle crossed into the west bound lane and collided head-on with a 2000 GMC Envoy.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, 68-year-old Bertha A. Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West was taken to OHSU with critical injuries.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Department, Dayton Fire Department, McMinnville Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

