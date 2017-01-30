Dayton woman killed in two-vehicle crash on SR-18 - KPTV - FOX 12

Dayton woman killed in two-vehicle crash on SR-18

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Oregon State Police Photo: Oregon State Police
DAYTON, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash that killed a Dayton woman Sunday morning.

OSP responded to the crash at 8 a.m. on State Route 18 at milepost 50.5 in Yamhill County.

According to OSP, a 2005 Jeep Liberty, driven by 19-year-old Madelyn A. West of Beaverton, was traveling east on SR-18 when the vehicle crossed into the west bound lane and collided head-on with a 2000 GMC Envoy.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, 68-year-old Bertha A. Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

West was taken to OHSU with critical injuries.

OSP was assisted by the Yamhill County Sheriff's Department, Dayton Fire Department, McMinnville Fire Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.