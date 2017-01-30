Videos surface of Portland 'street preachers' clashing with protesters, church members

Street preachers at Access Covenant Church Sunday, which meets at the Mt. Scott Community Center. (Facebook)

Counter-protesters covering man who was punched and knocked out at Portland International Airport on Sunday. (YouTube)

Tensions boiled over at the Portland International Airport this weekend, when a self-described “street preacher” was punched in the head by an anti-Trump protester after the two groups clashed.

Grant Chisholm tells FOX 12 he’s with a group called Bible Believers USA and has been a street preacher in Portland for 22 years.

On Sunday, he was knocked unconscious by another person who was gathered at the airport to rally against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning some refugees from high-terror countries.

Chisholm told FOX 12 he was in and out of consciousness, and is still in a lot of pain, but doctors said there’s no lasting damage. He went back to the hospital Monday and was reportedly in good condition at Emanuel.

A video of Chisholm getting knocked out is now spreading on social media.

So is another video, showing a fellow member of the street preaching group taking a protester to the ground after a scuffle broke out outside the airport.

As it turns out, the same group of street preachers also showed up at two Portland churches Sunday.

Yet another video shared on Facebook shows the group shouting at people before a Spanish mass held at St. Peter’s Church off SE Woodstock and 87th.

One of the street preachers can be heard yelling, “Jesus Christ is going to come back and judge every single one of you.”

A still picture was also shared on Facebook showing the group standing in the back of the Access Covenant Church on Sunday, which meets at the Mt. Scott Community Center on SE 72nd.

“They really came to start trouble, it was premeditated,” Pastor Joel Sommer told Fox 12.

Sommer said he was talking to his congregation about showing love for Muslim neighbors who may feel targeted by recent political actions, when members of the street preaching group interrupted.

“The flashpoint for them was this invitation to be a blessing to our Muslim neighbors, there was an invitation to prayer and that’s when one of the men very belligerently called down curses on the Muslim community and rebuked our community for sharing a message of love and not of condemnation,” Sommer added.

He said the group only stayed for a few minutes and left on their own, but several members of the congregation were shaken and scared.

Pastor Sommer said while the group purports to represent Christ, their message was not one of love.

“We were not deterred and we’re not going to be deterred from being who God called us to be,” he added.

