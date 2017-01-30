Three people arrested, $37K seized during drug raid in Salem

(Left to right) Frank Defelice, Holly Kelsey and Roy Shinall. (Photo: Salem Police Department)

Salem police arrested three people during a drug raid at a Salem home Friday afternoon.

Police said the Street Crimes Unit was conducting surveillance on a manufactured home in the 3300 block of Turner Road Southeast as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Just before 2 p.m., Frank Defelice, 59, was seen leaving the home. Police followed him and took him into custody at the Walmart on Turner Rd. SE.

Detectives, along with patrol officers, went back to the home and served a search warrant. Methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, a loaded pistol, and over $37,000 was seized.

Holly Kelsey 29, was arrested at the home.

Defelice and Kelsey were lodged into the Marion County Correctional Facility on a long list of drug and gun charges, as well as outstanding warrants.

Police said while they were searching the home, Roy Shinall, 46, showed up and was arrested on a parole violation.

