Active shooter training prepares people for a rare but real threat

Group of people participating in an active shooter scenario at ALICE Training Institute. (KPTV)

The threat of an active shooter attack is rare, but real and no one knows when or where the next shooting might happen.

But, the ALICE Training Institute is now working to prepare people should they ever come face to face with an armed intruder.

Instructors gave FOX 12 exclusive access to their two day active shooter training when they traveled to Monmouth in December.

It's all about teaching people how to react in a terrifying situation. The main goal, they say, is to buy time for first responders to arrive and step in.

ALICE Training Institute Instructor Doug Mozan taught a group full of teachers, church leaders, hospital workers and police officers the importance of blocking the door, in the event of a lockdown.

"We know that in a lockdown, it isn't enough to just simply lock the door," said Mozan. "We teach people to barricade the door and deny any access to a space where people we care about are."

ALICE stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. The five pillars of the institute's teachings.

Alert is the first notification of danger. A speedy response is critical, seconds count.

"Under stress people have three main reactions: fight, flight, or freeze," said Mozan. "It's the people that freeze that we're really focused on."

Inform stands for communicating information in real time if it's safe to do so. Details like a shooter's location and direction. Instructors say that's critical to making effective survival decisions.

The hallmark of what the institute instills is to counter, but only as a last resort.

"Counter is a way to make it difficult for someone to shoot accurately, or to move in a way that's able to hurt you," said Mozan. "There are noises you can make and movements that act as a distraction."

In the training, rubber balls act as that distraction, that are thrown at the shooter. If it was a real scenario, the group is taught to throw whatever they can.

Whenever it's safe to do so in an active shooter situation, Mozan says to evacuate.

"Unfortunately, these incidents are increasing in number and casualties and since these two things are true, it's all the more important for people to prepare themselves to survive one of these events," said Mozan.

For more information on the ALICE Training Institute visit www.alicetraining.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.