Vancouver man who dragged dog behind truck guilty of animal cruelty

A Vancouver man who dragged his dog behind his pickup and killed the animal was found guilty of second-degree animal cruelty.

David Kadow, 52, was arrested in May 2016.

People in the area of the 3300 block of East 21st Street called 911 to report Kadow dragging his dog Hailey behind his pickup.

Court documents state neighbors yelled at him to stop as they heard the dog yelping and crying loudly, but Kadow kept going and ran over the dog at one point.

Neighbors told FOX 12 at the time of his arrest that Kadow didn't treat his dog well and the animal wasn't fed enough.

Kadow's wife, however, said it was an accident. She described Kadow walking through the door with their dog's lifeless body in his arms.

"That dog was his life," Wendi Kadow said last May.

A jury found Kadow guilty of second-degree animal cruelty with unnecessary suffering Friday.

He was sentenced to 100 days in jail, which may end up being work release, as well as two years supervised probation. Kadow must also complete a drug and alcohol addiction evaluation and forfeit ownership of any animals in his possession.

Kadow previously pleaded guilty to the charge of driving while suspended in connection with this case.

