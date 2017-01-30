PSU employee who came to US from Syria: 'I feel not welcomed as before'

President Trump's executive order on immigration is hitting home for a Portland State University employee.

The employee, who wants to be referred to as "Mo," is a permanent United States resident who moved to the U.S. five years ago to study accounting.

Mo said his sister, who is also a permanent resident, was detained for two hours at the Denver International Airport with her three-year-old daughter.

To Mo, President Trump's new immigration policy is unsettling.

"I felt welcomed in the U.S., as I told you, in these past five years. But now it's changing, and I feel not welcomed as before."

Mo said his sister and her daughter were finally release but only after he hired two immigration lawyers to represent them.

While the experience was difficult, he says he's trying to remain positive.

"I have hope in the U.S. people, because they proved it in the last two days, that this is democracy when people are allowed to speak up and protest in the streets."

Mo said his mother and his fiancée were planning to travel to Portland from Syria, but the new travel restrictions now have him wondering if it's even possible.

Meanwhile, the president of Portland State University released a statement about the travel ban, saying that the new developments are troubling and that the university is doing all they can to support students and staff, no matter where they come from.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.