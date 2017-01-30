Deputies investigating body found in Multnomah Channel

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office detectives are conducting a death investigation after a woman's body was found in the Multnomah Channel.

MCSO River Patrol deputies responded to the Multnomah Channel at 12:45 p.m. Monday after a boater found a body in the water.

River Patrol units arrived in the area and recovered the body of an adult female.

The body will be turned over to the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office to determine how the woman died.

No other information is available at this time.

