Police investigating string of car shootings in Salem, Polk County

Investigators are looking into two car shootings in Salem and Polk County that occurred within half an hour of each other.

Friday afternoon, Heather House said she was driving with her two daughters on Highway 223 near Dallas when she encountered an erratic driver in a white car.

“I was taking the exit, I reached up, and flipped him off,” House said.

She admits it was not a nice gesture, but didn’t expect the driver to act violently.

“Next thing you know I hear this loud bang,” House said. “I look over and see the gun in his hand and I see out of the corner of my eye that the window in my car is shattered.”

One victim said she was driving w/ her 2 kids (near HWY 223/Dallas) when another driver opened fire, missed her daughter who sat in the back pic.twitter.com/6snabDFEEd — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 31, 2017

House said the bullet missed her 9-year-old daughter by inches.

“She was leaning forward. If she hadn’t moved forward, she would’ve been hit by the bullet,” House said.

According to House, no one in her car was hurt and she called Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies for help.

In Salem where 2 diff. ppl say someone opened fire on their cars. Detectives say suspect description is similar, can't confirm it's the same pic.twitter.com/s9gZh2YFQY — MegaSugianto (@MegaSugianto) January 31, 2017

About twenty minutes after House’s situation, Mike Sullivan said he called Salem Police to report a similar experience.

According to Sullivan, a man in a white sedan was driving aggressively near Commercial Street Southeast and Waldo Avenue Southeast in South Salem.

Sullivan said he used his high beams to signal the driver.

“At that point he found it a good opportunity to show me his firearm,” Sullivan said.

After several minutes, Sullivan said the driver pulled the the trigger multiple times.

“Finally at a point he just started firing,” Sullivan added. “I heard the shots bounce off the truck and then last shot went through the window and blew the glass all the way to the front of the truck.”

Sullivan said he was shaken up but not injured.

Both Sullivan and House said the driver was in a white car. Authorities say although it sounds like a similar situation, they cannot confirm that it is the same person.

Salem Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office report that each case is under investigation.

