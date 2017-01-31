Police investigating string of car shootings in Salem, Polk County

Salem police are searching for a 5-year-old who went missing at Wallace Marine Park Friday night.More >
William DeWayne Peek, 27, of Vancouver, was arrested Thursday on the charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Cody O'Brien at Arnold Park in Vancouver.
Corrections officials in Washington County are searching for a Hillsboro man they describe as a "high-risk sex offender" after he removed his GPS monitoring bracelet.
City leaders and others hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Hyatt Regency Portland just north of the convention center Friday.
The Whitewater Fire in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness Area has grown to 4,800 acres with no containment.
When 4th grader Jack Davis sent NASA a letter responding to their newest position, "Planetary Protection Officer," he told them he was a perfect fit.
A man visiting Portland from Canada allegedly bit a 14-year-old girl's breast at this week's Green Day concert, court documents state.
The scorching temperatures in the Northwest have caused wildfires across the region to explode, including the Whitewater Fire, which ignited Wednesday on Mount Jefferson, burning hundreds of acres.
Police are searching for a teenage suspect who they claimed stole a work truck from a Forest Grove city employee, drove recklessly into traffic and was chased by officers early Friday morning.
