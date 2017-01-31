Man seriously injured in stabbing in Oregon City

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was involved in a stabbing in Oregon City Monday night.

The Oregon City Police Department said they were called to the scene at 200 Longview Way around 9:44 p.m. on the report of an assault. While on their way, officers learned that one person had been stabbed.

Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to OHSU via air ambulance.

Police said a person of interest was also detained. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. The name of the victim has not been released.

