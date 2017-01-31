Log truck rollover crash causes closure of Astoria-Megler Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Log truck rollover crash causes closure of Astoria-Megler Bridge

Posted: Updated:
ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) -

A rollover crash of a log truck caused the closure of the Astoria-Megler Bridge along Highway 101 in Astoria Tuesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation said the truck lost its load on the north end of the bridge near milepost 0 just after 6 a.m.

Both lanes were opened around 7:30 a.m., but flaggers are still in place. Drivers should expect delays

Alternate routes to the closure would include the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier or Interstate 5.

The Astoria-Megler Bridge is the main highway connecting Oregon and Washington on the West Coast.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.