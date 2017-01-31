Log truck rollover crash causes closure of Astoria-Megler Bridge

A rollover crash of a log truck caused the closure of the Astoria-Megler Bridge along Highway 101 in Astoria Tuesday morning.

Washington State Department of Transportation said the truck lost its load on the north end of the bridge near milepost 0 just after 6 a.m.

Both lanes were opened around 7:30 a.m., but flaggers are still in place. Drivers should expect delays

Alternate routes to the closure would include the Lewis and Clark Bridge between Longview and Rainier or Interstate 5.

The Astoria-Megler Bridge is the main highway connecting Oregon and Washington on the West Coast.

