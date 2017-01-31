On the Go with Joe at Popcorn Cove

Joe V. was in Vancouver celebrating Popcorn Cove’s first anniversary.

The popcorn shop makes 75 different types of gourmet popcorn. Flavors include everything from Mountain Dew to dill pickle.

Popcorn Cove has even created specialty Super Bowl LI popcorn flavors for the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

They also have a Seattle Seahawks flavor as part of their regular menu.

Popcorn Cove is located at 13411 SE Mill Plain Blvd.

