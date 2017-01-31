Body recovered from Multnomah Channel identified as missing Portland woman

A body that was recovered from the Multnomah Channel of the Willamette River Monday has been identified as that of a missing Portland woman’s, according to Portland police.

Police said Tuesday that the body of 62-year-old Liz Bazzani was pulled from the water shortly after 12:45 p.m. Monday.

She had been missing since Jan. 19, after she failed to show up to work in the Pearl District.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.