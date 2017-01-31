Deputies searching for missing Army reservist last seen near Clackamas Town Center

Deputies are searching for a missing Army reservist last seen near the Clackamas Town Center.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Tuesday locating 26-year-old Will Thomas Naugle.

He was last seen leaving an apartment near the Clackamas Town Center on Thursday. He was supposed to report for his annual two-week military training for the Army Reserves, but he never arrived at the base.

Naugle's car is still in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Deputies said his phone is not on and he has had no contact with family, friends or his military unit. He also has had no activity on social media.

Naugle is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 160 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair in a short military-style cut. He was last known to be wearing his camouflage military uniform.

Naugle has a caduceus tattoo with serpents on his right calf.

Anyone with information about Naugle's location or disappearance is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 503-655-8211.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.