Police ID 21-year-old man stabbed to death in The Dalles; murder suspect arrested

Police have identified the 21-year-old man who was stabbed to death in The Dalles on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Liberty Street and found Nathaniel Orio Preyapongpisan of Seattle suffering from a stab wound.

The officers administered first aid, but Preyapongpisan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, Zoey Pike, 21, of The Dalles, was also found at the home.

Police said Pike was interviewed and taken into custody. Pike was booked into the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and murder.

He is being held in jail with no bail.

Investigators have not released a possible motive or any other details about the investigation.

