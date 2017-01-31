Trump supporter's car damaged when driving through protest

Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Eugene, Oregon May 6, 2016 (Source: CNN)

A Eugene man says his vehicle was vandalized when he ran into an anti-President Donald Trump rally why flying a Trump flag on his SUV.

The Register-Guard reports that 23-year-old Cameron Sparhawk was headed home on Sunday when he ran into protesters marching the wrong way along the street. Some members of the group ripped his Trump flag from the vehicle and burned it and also punctured a tire on his vehicle.

Sparhawk says he decided to fly the Trump flag from his SUV after hearing about planned protests in opposition of the travel plan were happening at airports across the country.

Eugene Police Chief Pete Kerns says investigators are reviewing video of the incident in hopes of identifying people who could face charges for their involvement.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.