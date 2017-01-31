Human Trafficking Hotline reports jump in cases in Oregon, nationwide

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received 72 reports of human trafficking in Oregon in 2016, up from 57 cases in 2015.

Among the reports, 51 involved cases of sex trafficking and eight were about labor trafficking.

The hotline has received reports of 361 cases of human trafficking in Oregon since 2007.

Overall, Polaris reported that they handled 8,042 reports between the hotline and text line in 2016. That's a jump of 35 percent from the previous year.

Those figures include 7,572 cases from within the U.S.

"Polaris largely attributes this increase to greater awareness of human trafficking and the National Hotline, especially as more people become aware of its effectiveness in connecting people to a broad range of services. Additionally, more recognition of the various types of sex and labor trafficking serves to better reach and identify specific victim populations," according to a statement from the organization.

In 2016, 2,042 survivors reached out to the hotline for help, according to Polaris, up from 1,641 in 2015.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. The Polaris "BeFree" text line is 233733.

For more information, go to humantraffickinghotline.org.

