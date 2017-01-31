State launches SafeOregon school safety tip program

Students have a new way to reach out if they feel threatened at school in Oregon.

The Oregon State Police has launched a new school safety tip line program called SafeOregon, designed to be a 24 hours a day, 365 days a year system for students, staff or other members of the public to report concerns about threats or school safety.

The new service comes at no cost to all public K-12 schools in the state. Schools only need to complete a sign-up program for students to have access to trained staff by phone, text message, mobile app or website.

OSP officials say the primary goal of the program is to step in at the earliest point they can if a young person is struggling, offering help before a situation turns to tragedy.

"Schools should be safe places for children to learn, educators to teach, and for communities to gather," Governor Kate Brown said. "We can all do our part through the SafeOregon tip line to share information about potential threats to student safety.

Students are encouraged to report and share anything they feel could threaten them or other students, including violence, threats of violence, fights, drugs, alcohol, weapons, bullying or friends that talk about hurting themselves, harassment, intimidation, cyberbullying, or self-harm.

The tips can be sent through the SafeOregon.com website, through email at tip@safeoregon.com or by calling or texting 844-472-3364. People can also download the SafeOregon app from the Apple iTunes app store or from the Google Play app store.

The tips are anonymous and will be analyzed and directed to the appropriate agencies for follow-up, including school officials, law enforcement, community programs or state agencies.

For more information, check out SafeOregon.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.