Whooping cough reported at Beaverton High School

Beaverton High School has sent a warning to parents about whooping cough.

On Tuesday, parents received a letter notifying them that a case of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, had been confirmed at the high school.

Symptoms of whooping cough often start similarly to a cold, followed a severe cough that can last for weeks to months. During coughing attacks, children may gag, gasp or strain to inhale, sometimes making a high-pitched whooping sound.

The disease is highly contagious with direct contact.

Anyone who exhibits symptoms is urged to stay home from school or work and contact a healthcare provider to learn about antibiotic treatments.

Parents who have questions or concerns can call the Metropolitan Area Pertussis Surveillance program at 503-988-8816.

