Portland landlords planning to sue city over proposed rental ordinance

Advocates for Portland landlords are threatening to sue the city if a new ordinance passes that would force them to pay up for no-cause evictions and certain rent increases. The goal of the proposed ordinance is to protect tenants, but landlords say it could take away their rights as property owners.

Under the new ordinance, landlords would have to cover moving costs for renters under “no-cause” evictions - paying anywhere from $3,000 to $4,500, depending on the size of the home. They’d also have to pay if they raise rent by 10 percent or more within one year.

New city Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is championing the ordinance with support from Mayor Ted Wheeler. But landlord and property owner advocates say they plan to sue the city if it passes.

John McIsaac with Multi Family Northwest says most landlords in Portland are local and part of the working class too. He says they must be allowed to evict violent or threatening tenants and they can’t be expected to shoulder the costs of increased real estate values.

“The activists and these politicians are just saying you need to roll back the rents to what they were ten years ago because these people can’t afford it,” said McIsaac. “Well, the property owner can’t afford to pay the mortgage or do improvements on the building. So it’s a very sensitive situation. It’s not simple.”

Multi Family Northwest is working with a lawyer to file suit if the ordinance is approved.

The Portland City Council will likely vote on the ordinance Thursday.

