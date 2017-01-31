Police: One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Beaverton

The Vancouver Police Department released surveillance images and asked for the public's help tracking down a suspect accused of taking his cell phone into the women's locker room and pulling the towel off a woman at the Firstenburg Community Center.More >
A 31-year-old hiker who fell 200 feet in the Columbia River Gorge and was flown to the hospital after a rescue operation died from his injuries.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
Anglers on a guide boat called the Lewis County Sheriff's Office after spotting fishing waders caught on a branch in the water near the Mandy Road Boat Launch in Toledo.More >
An Ohio woman who authorities found trapped in a small pit in a neighbor's shed testified in court Thursday that the man told her he loved her as he closed the shed door.More >
It's a dish served to people who are serving time - a food that's sometimes used as a form of punishment.More >
Police arrested a bus driver with the Tigard-Tualatin School District who is accused of sexually abusing a student on the bus after dropping off all the other children.More >
The Portland teenager who died after overdosing on a dangerous synthetic drug has been identified.More >
Three people were injured in a head-on crash in northwest Portland late Thursday afternoon.More >
An Ohio teacher was fired this week after she was photographed dragging a young student by the arm down a school hallway.More >
