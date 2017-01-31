Police: One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Beaverton

One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Beaverton Tuesday night.

Police responded to the crash on Northwest 158th near the intersection of Northwest Waterhouse Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police Department said one vehicle struck two other vehicles and flipped. The driver of the vehicle that flipped was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

3 car crash on 158th between Blueridge and Cornell. Northbound 158th blocked. 1 driver taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/1j1DpVrBsF — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) February 1, 2017

With all this damage it is amazing that no one lost their life this evening. pic.twitter.com/8mHMUThlcI — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) February 1, 2017

Northwest 158th northbound will be shut down until tow trucks can arrive on scene to remove the vehicles.

No word on what caused the crash.

