Police: One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Beaverton - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: One person injured in three-vehicle crash in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Beaverton Police Department Photo: Beaverton Police Department
Photo: Beaverton Police Department Photo: Beaverton Police Department
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Beaverton Tuesday night.

Police responded to the crash on Northwest 158th near the intersection of Northwest Waterhouse Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Mike Rowe with Beaverton Police Department said one vehicle struck two other vehicles and flipped. The driver of the vehicle that flipped was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Northwest 158th northbound will be shut down until tow trucks can arrive on scene to remove the vehicles.

No word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.