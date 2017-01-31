'Street preacher' knocked unconscious at PDX rally released from hospital

A self-proclaimed "street preacher" who was punched in the head after clashing with protesters at Portland International Airport has been released from the hospital.

Grant Chisholm is part of a group called Bible Believers USA and has been a street preacher in Portland for 22 years.

On Sunday, he was knocked unconscious by another person who was gathered at the airport to rally against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning some refugees from high-terror countries.

FOX 12 spoke with Chisholm after he was released from the hospital on Tuesday. Despite a concussion and vertigo, Chisholm said this won't stop him from continuing his preaching work.

"This isn't the first time I've ever got wacked in the head, first time somebody's threatened me, you know. But obviously I'm going to be a little more careful. I'm not going to bring any family members. I'm gonna have to have some type of security or something," said Chisholm. "When I'm out there, I'm trying to give a balance, as far as the fact that I am a born again Christian and I am pro-Trump."

Chisholm describes the airport incident as horrific, and says since the election he's had run-ins with protesters several times.

