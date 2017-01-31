Portland transportation crews brace for more snow and ice

As Portlanders brace for another round of snow and freezing rain, the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) says they are going to try some new tactics this time around.

PBOT spokesman Dylan Rivera says they have heard the public’s criticism and they are hoping to handle the incoming storm better, but said they are withholding details on the plan until Wednesday.

“Last week was the first week that I have been on campus at Nike since before Christmas,” Portland area resident Alan Tatro said.

Like most of us, Tatro was finally getting back to his routine, but Mother Nature has other plans.

Another round of snow and freezing rain returns to the Portland metro area later this week.

“I love the snow, but it sucks,” St. Helens resident Audra Fetherolf said.

PBOT faced tough criticism after this winter’s previous storms.

“We hear the public’s frustration and we share a lot of the frustration with the storms,” Rivera said.

“The city’s just not prepared for it and people don’t know how to drive in the snow,” Tatro said.

PBOT says they’ll be trying new things, fine-tuning their counter-attack on Mother Nature.

“We were not impressed with our first use of salt, with Seattle DOT. But, we know that was just one application and one event, late in a storm event, several days into it,” Rivera said.

Rivera says PBOT remains open to using salt down the road.

Another tactic they tried was spreading gravel on the road, but in many places it’s still there.

PBOT says that’s because it takes weeks to get it cleaned up with its slow moving sweepers. They are also dealing with double the amount of potholes they’d normally see this time of year and landslides too.

It has been a busy winter in the Rose City and we’re not done yet.

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. Commissioner Dan Saltzman and PBOT director Leah Treat will be holding a press conference to talk about the game plan for the incoming storm.

