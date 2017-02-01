Lillard has 27 and the Blazers beat slumping Hornets 115-98 - KPTV - FOX 12

Lillard has 27 and the Blazers beat slumping Hornets 115-98

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
File Image File Image
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Damian Lillard scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Charlotte Hornets their fifth straight loss with a 115-98 victory on Tuesday night.

Allan Crabbe added 21 points off the bench for the Blazers, who have won four of their last five games.

Kemba Walker scored 22 points for the Hornets and moved into third place on the team's career scoring list. Nicolas Batum, who spent his first seven seasons in Portland, added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Maurice Harkless dunked with 9:37 left in the game to give Portland a 94-72 lead and the Bobcats never challenged down the stretch. Portland led by as many as 24 points and had five players in double digits.

The Blazers have won nine consecutive home games against the Hornets.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.