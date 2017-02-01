Portland prepares for another winter event

The city of Portland could see more snow and ice arrive Thursday and into Friday and city officials are doing everything they can to prep for the winter weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 6 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

Snow is expected to move in sometime Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours, according to FOX 12 meteorologists.

Friday morning, Portlanders could be waking up to 1 to 2 inches of snow. Freezing rain is expected to arrive at that time.

City crews said falling trees could be a problem as high winds continue to pick up through Wednesday. Officials advise residents to keep an eye on the trees around their own homes and to get them checked out if they seem unstable.

After the last several storms, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they will be trying new tactics on the roads to prevent them from getting icy.

PBOT said they are open to using salt on the roads again, as well as gravel.

“We were not impressed with our first use of salt,” said Dylan Rivera with PBOT. “But we know that was just one application and one event, late in a storm event, several days into it."

More details are expected to be released during a PBOT press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

