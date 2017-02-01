SE Portland homeowner scares burglars away with gun

A homeowner in southeast Portland was able to scare four burglars out of his home with a gun after they broke into the house early Wednesday morning.

Portland police were called to the scene in the 6600 block of Southeast Ash Court just before 5 a.m. to the report of a burglary.

Police said a husband and wife were upstairs when they heard noises coming from downstairs.

Homeowner thwarts burglary. Police say he scared 4 away with a gun. #fox12 pic.twitter.com/mLPAmbDRe8 — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) February 1, 2017

The man went to grab his gun while the woman called police.

The husband was able to scare three men and one woman out of his house with his gun, according to officers.

Police said the home invaders may have gotten away with a few small possessions. They think the burglars entered the house through the back door.

No one was hurt during the incident. Police are still searching for the suspects.

