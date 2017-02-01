On the Go with Joe at the Portland Winter Light Festival - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Portland Winter Light Festival

PORTLAND, OR

Joe V. was at OMSI, lighting up his life at the 2017 Portland Winter Light Festival.

This is a free event open to all ages and features beautiful light-based art creations and fun activities for the entire family. The display illuminates the Portland waterfront.

The Portland Winter Light Festival takes place Feb. 1 through Feb. 4. Learn more at PDWLF.com.     

