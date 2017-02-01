Salem man accused of dragging officer being held without bail

An Oregon man who authorities say dragged a police officer with a stolen car and drove the wrong way on several major roads is facing 20 charges in connection with the incident.

The Statesman Journal reported Tuesday that 51-year-old Kevin Acup has been charged with burglary, vehicle theft and other crimes.

Salem police had spotted a car reported stolen Dec. 19.

Officer Eric Moffitt tried to contact the driver through the passenger-side door, but Acup sped off and dragged Moffitt about 15 feet before he was able to free himself.

The officer suffered a fractured shoulder.

Police decided not to purse Acup at the time and didn't arrest him until Jan. 17 after they saw him driving another stolen vehicle.

Acup told detectives he was remorseful about hurting Moffitt.

Wednesday morning Circuit Judge Monte S. Campbell granted a motion by the Polk County District Attorney's Office to deny Acup bail. Acup is being lodged in the Polk County Jail pending future hearings in the case.

