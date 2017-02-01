Crime Stoppers, deputies ask for public’s help in finding Clackamas Co. woman’s killer

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and Clackamas County deputies are seeking information regarding the death of a Clackamas County woman who was found in the trunk of her car in January.

Merrilee Bonnie Cooley, 68, of Johnson City was last seen by her family on Dec. 26, 2016. She was reported missing two days later.

On Jan. 5, 2017, Milwaukie police located Cooley’s car, a black 2010 Kia Optima, at the Miramonte Lodge Apartments on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

Cooley’s body was found in the trunk. Investigators said she died of homicidal violence.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in this murder case.

Any unsolved homicide is eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

You may submit an anonymous tip by texting CRIMES (274637) and typing 823HELP, followed by the tip. You can also submit the tip online at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com or by phone at 503-823-HELP (4357).

