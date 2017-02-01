Seahawks’ Russell Wilson talks about Trump in live haircut video

While his time on the field is over for the season, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is still in front of the camera.

In a video streamed live on his Facebook page Tuesday while getting a haircut, Wilson conversed about a number of topics, including the Super Bowl and Serena Williams, in the latest edition of a video series he calls “Barbershop Talk.”

After just under ten minutes of discussion with others in the room, Wilson began to describe President Donald Trump’s initial days in office.

“It’s already crazy, it’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and minds in such a negative way in my opinion,” said Wilson. He then shared his take on the recent protests at national airports.

In total, Wilson talked about the president and current affairs for about three minutes before passing off the conversation to a friend.

During his thoughts on Trump in Tuesday’s video, the quarterback revealed he voted for Hillary Clinton in the general election. Wilson also expressed respect for former President Barack Obama, joking “Come back, Barack!”

“I think a lot of people now realize… you can’t run a nation and have everything be perfect, but I think people have a great appreciation of his class,” Wilson commented of Obama.

Several commenters on the video applauded Wilson for his opinions, with some writing he should run for president. Other commenters said the quarterback should stick to football.

By Wednesday afternoon, Wilson’s video had been viewed more than 110,000 times.

