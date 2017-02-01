Police: Sandy man arrested after shooting wife in shoulder during argument

A Sandy man is facing charges including assault and recklessly endangering after police said he shot his wife during an argument.

Officers responded to the 18200 block of Rachael Drive at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said 56-year-old Duane Lee Frey pulled a .380 caliber pistol during an argument with his wife and shot her in the shoulder.

The woman was able to call 911 and Frey surrendered to responding officers.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but an update on her condition was not immediately available.

Frey told police the shooting was accidental.

He was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, recklessly endangering and pointing a firearm at another. His bail was set at $274,000.

Frey is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.

