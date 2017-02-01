Lebanon schools placed on lockout during police search

Three Lebanon schools were placed on lockout as a precaution as police searched for a man with mental health issues Wednesday.

Seven Oak Middle School, Cascade Elementary School and Lebanon High School were placed in lockout at around 9:52 a.m. The lockouts had been lifted by 11:30 a.m.

Administrators and police said there was no threat to the students, but nobody was allowed in or out of the buildings.

Officers were searching the area for a man with mental health issues, according to police.

The man was last seen near South 7th Street and Airport Drive. He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark gray and black flannel shirt with black sleeves and a black hood.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Lebanon police at 541-258-1751.

