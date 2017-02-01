Police: Vancouver shooting suspect arrested after chase into NE Portland

A Vancouver shooting suspect was arrested near I-205 and the Killingsworth interchange in Portland. (Source: ODOT)

Police responded to reports of a shooting in Vancouver on Wednesday. (KPTV)

A Vancouver shooting suspect was arrested after driving into northeast Portland and attempting to run away from officers, according to police.

The incident began when officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 14400 block of Northeast 30th Street on Wednesday.

Police said it was a domestic violence situation involving a man and woman and a shot was fired when another male relative attempted to intervene. Nobody was injured by the gunfire.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Edward Jackson Lowell, drove away from the scene and traveled on Interstate 205 into Oregon. Police said he missed a turn and crashed near the Killingsworth Street exit in Portland.

Lowell attempted to run away, according to police, but he was quickly taken into custody.

Lowell is facing charges of eluding police and possession of cocaine in Oregon. A warrant is being issued out of Vancouver for his arrest on charges of fourth-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.