Police: Semi driver trying to pass snowplow causes crash on I-84 in Umatilla Co.

A semi driver attempting to pass a snowplow on the right hit the plow and caused it to roll onto its side on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, according to police.

The crash occurred at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday near Milepost 225.

Investigators said an Oregon Department of Transportation snowplow was heading east on the highway in the fast lane and was in the act of plowing.

A 1999 Freightliner driven by Bryon Kilmer, 38, of Sweet Home, attempted to pass the plow on the right, according to Oregon State Police.

The semi struck the ODOT vehicle on the passenger side plow wing and caused it to enter the center median and roll onto its side.

Police said the driver of the snowplow, 35-year-old Ryan McLaughlin of Pendleton, was not hurt. Kilmer was also not injured.

Both vehicles sustained damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Kilmer was cited for unsafe passing on the right.

It is illegal to pass a snowplow on the right on state highways, according to police. Trying to pass on the left also has its problems, as the road behind the plow is in much better condition that the road ahead.

Drivers are advised to give winter maintenance vehicles space, as they will pull over periodically to let traffic pass.

"The best advice is to stay at least three car lengths behind and give yourself more time to get where you are going," according to an OSP statement.

