High winds knock over massive tree onto father's truck as he drops daughter off at school

A local father said he is fortunate to be alive after a massive tree came crashing down in the wind Wednesday, hitting his truck and just missing a school.

This happened just before school was about to start at the Northwest Chinese Academy in Beaverton.

The man said he was only parked for a minute while he dropped his daughter off at school. After coming back to his truck, he was just about to leave when the tree fell on top of his truck just a few feet away from the side of the school.

He said he heard a loud thud and assumed a branch had fallen onto the top of his roof. Instead, he was shocked when he realized the wind had blown a tree onto his truck.

"The top of the roof on the driver's side is smashed in pretty good on the back side and as far as the rest of it, I'm not sure," he said. "I'm glad I had a big truck like that because at that point, it does take quite a bit of the brunt.”

The tree was about 70 feet tall, and crews worked for hours to cut and remove it.

The school principal told FOX 12 she is grateful that nobody was hurt and said she was surprised but happy the school wasn't damaged.

She added that the school recently had some other trees removed from the property and that she is hoping nothing else comes crashing down.

