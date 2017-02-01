Notes of love and support left at mosque in Vancouver

Some local Muslims found messages of love and support that were left at a mosque in Vancouver over the weekend.

The messages were found Sunday at the Islamic Society of Southwest Washington. It is a community center and a place to worship.

Some of the messages said "we love our Muslim neighbors," "our hearts are open to refugees," and simply "love."

One of the worshipers, Tahir Zelknovic who is from Bosnia, said the mosque has a good relationship with its immediate neighbors.

The mosque has been located in Vancouver for about eight years, and about a thousand people use the center.

