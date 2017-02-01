Oregon lawmakers consider raising tobacco sales age to 21

A Brooklyn cafe that created a "Unicorn Latte" is accusing Starbucks of "overshadowing" its health-conscious drink with the sugary Unicorn Frappuccino in a new lawsuit.More >
The family of a 10-year-old boy who died on a giant waterslide at a Kanas water park will receive nearly $20 million in settlement payments, according to court documents.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Portland police are searching for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in southeast Portland early Friday morning.More >
A 31-year-old hiker who fell 200 feet in the Columbia River Gorge and was flown to the hospital after a rescue operation died from his injuries.More >
An Ohio woman who authorities found trapped in a small pit in a neighbor's shed testified in court Thursday that the man told her he loved her as he closed the shed door.More >
Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats on a crowded flight.More >
It's a dish served to people who are serving time - a food that's sometimes used as a form of punishment.More >
A warrant was issued for former Oregon Ducks football player Colt Lyerla after he escaped from the Washington County Community Corrections Center, according to police.More >
