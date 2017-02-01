Caught on camera: Man steals valuable Lego set from NE Portland shop

Surveillance cameras caught a man stealing a valuable Lego set from a northeast Portland shop.

The theft occurred Tuesday at Bricks & Minifigs on the 3000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

Store owner Spencer Crandall said the thief got away with the Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Naboo Starfighter set worth more than $500.

Crandall said the theft couldn't have come at a worse time, after a slow month due to the severe winter weather.

"For me, as a business owner, that's a big impact. I mean, having a small business, especially with the weather the way it's been this year, it's been really hard for us, so it hurts, for sure," he said.

Crandall said he filed a report with the Portland Police Bureau. He asks anyone who sees the set listed for sale online to contact the store immediately.

