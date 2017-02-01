Homeless couple says 211 saved their lives during severe weather

This winter, four homeless people in Portland have died from hypothermia and exposure to severe weather.

When the shelters downtown are filled up and homeless people don't know where to go, a local couple wants other people living on the streets to know that the 211info line can get them to a safe and warm place.

"You know, you call them and they'll let you know tonight [if] there are no warming shelters, there's not this, or if there is availability. And you have no transportation, they'll send a cab for you. And they've been awesome to us," said Nancy Goguen.

Goguen and Cam Dodson are living on the street in southeast Portland and they want more homeless people to take advantage of 211info.

The 211info line connects people to information about shelters, warming centers, energy assistance programs and much more.

Goguen and Dodson called 211info during the last snow storm when they had nowhere to go. They were picked up by a cab for free and taken to the nearest shelter with enough space for both of them.

They said it's a lifesaving option and they hope that more homeless people will put their pride aside to stay safe.

"If you're embarrassed, or you feel ashamed, put it away because there are people out here dying. It's cold out here," said Dodson.

Those who are seeking shelter can contact 211info by dialing 211 or by visiting 211info.org.

