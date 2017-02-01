Police: Demand note used during bank robbery on SE Hawthorne

Portland police are searching for a man after he robbed a bank in southeast Portland Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., police responded to the KeyBank branch located at 4131 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard on the report of a robbery.

Employees told police the suspect entered the bank, presented a note demanding money. The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police checked the neighborhood for the suspect but did not find him.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s to early 40s, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall, with some facial hair. He was wearing small round sunglasses, an unknown color beanie, denim jacket, and unknown colored pants.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405, or the Portland Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 503-224-4181.

