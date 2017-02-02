Bank robbery suspect found hiding in bed of pickup in SE Portland

A scary night for a southeast Portland neighborhood. An accused bank robber led Portland police on a car chase and foot pursuit before being tracked down to the bed of a pickup truck.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, Portland Police East Precinct, Gang Enforcement Team, Transit Division and Gresham Police responded to the U.S. Bank near Southeast 160th and Southeast Division on a report of a bank robbery.

PPB says officers spoke with employees who told them the suspect entered the bank and jumped the counter, grabbed some cash and then left.

A witness to the robbery watched the suspect leave the area in a vehicle. Officers later found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but he took off leading them on a short chase before getting out of the car and took off on foot.

A police K9 assisted officers with the search and led officers to a pick-up truck off Southeast Taylor Street.

“He evidently was laying right up there,” Kalani Corn, the owner of the pick-up truck told FOX 12. “See right here a few scratches where they yanked him off.”

This is where that chase ended for a suspected bank robber in SE PDX. Guy who owns this pickup has a crazy story we'll share at 10 on Fox12! pic.twitter.com/YRMnkP4xb5 — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 2, 2017

Corn says he had just gotten him from work when he noticed quite a few police officers in the neighborhood. He said they were driving up and down alleyways and canvassing the neighborhood.

He says he didn’t think much of it until his house was lit up by several spotlights.

“They just pulled the guy right out the back and then just put him on the ground,” Corn said. "Basically no altercation what so ever.”

Neighbor Brenda Tellez says she was on her way home from work as well when police were filled Taylor Street.

“It is scary because you don’t know what is going on, you know. When I came home my mom told me it was because he had robbed the bank,” Tellez said.

Robbery detectives are continuing to investigate this bank robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call 503-823-0405.

Thursday morning police identified the suspect arrested in connection with the robbery as 37-year-old Cody Joe Jonas. He was booked on a U.S. Marshals hold into the Multnomah County Jail.

