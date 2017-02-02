Upcoming storm causes concern over falling branches, trees

Fallen trees and branches can be seen throughout Portland during the last storm. Cleanup crews say it's tough to think about what damage the next storm may bring when they're still cleaning up from the last one.

Mushrooms growing along the base of a tree is a sign it's rotting. Even limbs falling off more than usual is a good indicator that the tree is dead.

With the possibility of the storm coming Thursday and Friday, cleanup crews are expecting an overwhelming amount of calls.

During the last few weeks after the last winter storm, trees have been trimmed or cut down and hauled off to prevent further damage to buildings, homes and cars.

"The tree is moving rotationally and pushing the soil back away from it, so it's creating a gap in here all the way around. So seeing them sway back and forth is not necessarily a bad thing," said John Poteet with Northwest Tree Specialists.

Poteet says the biggest obstacle he and his crews faced during the last storm was prioritizing.

"Trying to explain to you because it's in your yard, it's not as important as the one that's in somebody's kitchen, and that made a few people unhappy today," said Poteet.

One customer, a woman named Shari, says a tree near her home was standing straight up but when she took her dog for a walk she noticed it moved.

"Our bedroom is right there. I lay awake a lot this winter worrying about the tree falling on me," said Shari.

Poteet inspected the area and decided first thing Thursday morning they will have to take the tree down.

As Poteet makes his way into the next few days, he has some advice for people who have the same concerns as Shari.

"Get somebody out, have them do an assessment. It doesn't cost anything," said Poteet.

