OR immigrants' rights groups file suit against Trump's executive order on immigration

Members of ACLU of Oregon and Immigrant Law Group PC at a press conference announcing their suit against President Trump's executive order. (KPTV)

Local groups are pushing back against President Trump's executive order involving immigrants and refugees.

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Oregon (ACLU of Oregon) and Immigrant Law Group PC filed a lawsuit in federal district court on Wednesday challenging President Trump's executive order.

The groups say that lawful immigrants, non-immigrants, and refugees are being detained because of their religion and national origin. They say this is happening without due process of the law.

"Trump's order is immoral as well as unconstitutional, and does not reflect the values of Oregonians," said Mat dos Santos, legal director at the ACLU of Oregon.

The ACLU of Oregon has set up a hotline for travelers at (971) 412-2258. More information can also be found on their website at ACLU-OR.org.

