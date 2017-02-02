Internal investigation underway into whether deputy improperly assisted in ICE arrest

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 12 Wednesday that an internal investigation is underway into whether a deputy may have improperly assisted immigration agents in arresting an illegal immigrant.

The county, like the city of Portland, considers itself a sanctuary zone which means law enforcement is not supposed to help federal immigration officers find someone who is in the country illegally.

A source with knowledge of the situation told FOX 12 Julio Montejo-Mex was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers earlier Wednesday.

Court documents confirm that Montejo-Mex was arrested for assault and had to check in with deputies on Wednesday, and that is where ICE officers were waiting for him.

Multnomah County passed the sanctuary ordinance in December, although officials said that does not mean they will hide illegal immigrants from federal agents.

It's unclear whether this case even falls under sanctuary status since Montejo-Mex is a convicted felon and is now facing those assault charges.

