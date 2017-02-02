Tree comes crashing down, damages three homes in Oregon City

Three homes in Oregon City were damaged after a large tree came crashing down early Thursday morning.

The large oak tree fell on a group of homes in the 18000 block of Highland Drive around 3 a.m.

One man said he was staying at his parents' house when the tree came down on their home.

The man, named Jeff, said he was awake, listening to the wind, when heard a loud crashing sound and realized a tree had fallen through the roof in the master bedroom closet.

"The sound was so loud that I actually thought we were having a tornado," Jeff said.

The tree smashed through a fence and a shed. The tree’s roots also damaged a neighbor’s deck.

Luckily no one was injured.

Crews believe high winds caused the tree to fall.

Jeff said the fire department checked the power lines in the area. No lines were damaged.

Jeff and his family are hoping to get the tree cleared up quickly so they can put tarps on the roof before snow and ice hit later Thursday afternoon and Friday.

Windy conditions are expected throughout the day before snow showers arrive later Thursday. Freezing rain overnight will make for a slick Friday morning commute.

